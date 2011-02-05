Veeam Acquires N2WS

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced that it has acquired N2WS, a leading provider of cloud-native Enterprise backup and disaster recovery for Amazon Web Services (AWS), in an all-cash deal worth $42.5M. N2WS is a leader in IaaS data protection, providing a cloud-native backup solution specifically designed for AWS workloads, enabling organizations to back up data and applications as often as needed and recover them in seconds. N2WS grew revenues by 102% in 2017. The acquisition strengthens Veeam as a leading provider of Availability for any app, any data, across any cloud, and its ability to protect AWS deployments. N2WS will operate as a standalone company, keeping its brand name and becoming “A Veeam Company.”

With the IaaS market projected to reach $88B in 2022[1] making it the fastest growing cloud segment, and with AWS’ standing as the leading IaaS vendor with 44.2% of the market today, this acquisition is well-timed and sees the combination of Veeam and N2WS well-positioned for explosive growth. This growth opportunity is further underscored by the fact that enterprises are looking to run more of their applications in the public cloud – and in AWS in particular – and are demanding stronger data protection solutions to minimize downtime and meet compliance requirements.

“IDC research shows that the majority of new application deployments will be hosted in the cloud and that cloud-related data protection is the fastest growing segment of this market,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Director at IDC.

With Veeam’s continued penetration into the enterprise, and N2WS’ data protection for AWS public cloud workloads, this combination will deliver solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to run more workloads in the public cloud and realize the associated cost savings and other benefits. To that end, with this acquisition:

• Veeam will have access to N2WS technology and research & development to integrate data protection for AWS workloads into the Veeam Availability Platform;

• N2WS will have access to Veeam’s R&D as well along with its vast experience delivering data protection for virtual and now physical environments; N2WS will also have access to Veeam’s vast ecosystem of alliances and partners, including nearly 55,000 resellers and 18,000 Veeam Cloud Service Providers;

• Existing Veeam customers will benefit from a soon-to-be-launched package of special offers and incentives for Cloud Protection Manager (CPM) from N2WS.

Under the terms of the acquisition, N2WS will continue to operate as an independent company with its main offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA, Haifa, Israel and Edinburgh, UK. Jason Judge will continue to lead N2WS as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and all teams including sales, marketing, R&D and customer service will stay intact to continue growing the business.