Vectra Raises $36 Million to Enable Enterprises to use AI in the Hunt for Cyberattackers

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Vectra announced it closed a $36 million Series D funding round led by Atlantic Bridge, a global growth equity fund focused on technology investments. Vectra will leverage this investment to expand sales and marketing globally and accelerate the development of its artificial intelligence (AI)-based threat hunting platform, Cognito.

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) and Nissho Electronics Corp. also participated in this funding round along with returning investors Khosla Ventures, Accel Partners, IA Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, DAG Ventures and Wipro Ventures, bringing Vectra’s total funding to date to $123 million.

Building on its momentum, Vectra is opening a new research-and-development centre in Dublin, Ireland. This centre will enable the company to rapidly expand its product portfolio, provide global reach to serve Fortune 500 customers, and create up to 100 jobs in Ireland over the next five years. In addition to the Dublin R&D centre, Vectra has R&D facilities in San Jose, Calif., Austin, Texas and Cambridge, Mass.

Vectra was recently named the only Visionary by Gartner in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems[1]. The Cognito platform from Vectra enables enterprises to detect and respond to cyberattacks in real time. Cognito uses AI to perform non-stop, automated threat hunting with always-learning behavioral models to quickly and efficiently find hidden and unknown attackers before they do damage. Cognito provides full visibility into cyberattacker behaviours from cloud and data centre workloads to user and internet-of-things devices, ensuring attackers have nowhere to hide. --------------------------------- [1]Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, by Craig Lawson and Claudio Neiva, 10 January 2018. Subscribers may view the report at: https://www.gartner.com/document/3844163.