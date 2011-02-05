Vanderbilt’s SPC provides further flexibility for customers with continued integration capabilities from Triplence

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

Vanderbilt’s SPC now integrates with Dutch company Triplence Technologies’ Aperium box. This has been established through Vanderbilt’s bespoke communications protocol, FlexC.

SPC protects businesses, properties, and assets for users who want an intrusion detection system that offers versatile operation and comprehensive alarm management functionality. Using cloud services, end-user apps, and a dedicated software suite, SPC is at the forefront of modern intrusion detection. FlexC is a multipath, multi-redundant, highly encrypted communications protocol that allows secure monitoring and control of IP communication paths.

Triplence Technologies’ Aperium box provides a secure network between a customer’s IP devices and a Central Monitoring Station (CMS). The Achilles’ heel of many IP video systems is that they are great for internal use, but can provide a security risk when opened to the internet. The Aperium box sits in between the IP devices and an authorized receiving end and offers fast, low-bandwidth snapshot images, and high-resolution video streams when necessary for an extensive range of IP cameras. The Aperium box can also use the IP camera Video Content Analytics (VCA) events as an alarm triggers.

When integrated with Vanderbilt’s SPC intrusion panel, it allows for combining intrusion alarm events with VCA verification and combining non-alarm events like Access Denied, Door Forced, and System Armed/Disarmed. Along with a series of snapshot images, this makes the job of the CMS operator more comfortable and increases the standard of security for end-users. Another positive benefit from this integration is that through the Aperium box, SPC can now be combined with a more significant number of IP cameras of various brands, as well as other major brands of Network Video Recorders.