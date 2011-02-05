Vanderbilt’s SPC Accredited NF A2P Cyber – RTC Cybersecurity Standard

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

The SPC intrusion system was tested by CNPP to ensure that it meets the latest needs for cybersecurity. This is part of Vanderbilt’s continuous endeavor and commitment to work with approval bodies to ensure both the best in class security and the confidence that your security system is secure.

SPC, an IP-ready intrusion alarm system, has been designed with communications and security at its core. Using the FlexC protocol to communicate with AES256-CBC encryption, the communications between SPC and other system are secure and protected. This communication also allows for flexibility using the SPC user models. The rights and permissions of users protect the user and the system from malicious attacks. Customers can use the system with confidence whether they are on-site or using the SPC Connect to enable cloud services. Their data is secure, and communications are protected.

Vanderbilt has been working with CNPP for many years to ensure the quality of intrusion products for the French market. This innovative step by the approval body to have a defined standard for cyber is a clear indication of the path of security systems. As the cloud becomes an element of security, we move forward with confidence in working with partners like CNPP and ANSSI.