Vanderbilt Releases New Highly Secure, Easy-on-the-eye VR Mullion Readers

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

Designed for today’s bright, clean interiors, Vanderbilt’s VR mullion card readers are easy to install, use, and maintain. The reader, with keypad, maximizes the user interaction with arming, access, and messaging that results in enhanced user interaction "at the door."

All models of the readers have three indicator LEDs and a multi-tone buzzer for audio verification. A multi-color light frame enforces access status information. This can be configured to follow the indicator LEDs or any number of different options. Display brilliance is set automatically by an inbuilt light sensor.

Aesthetics aside, one of the key features in this new release from Vanderbilt, is the inclusion of the highly secure OSDP (Open Supervised Device Protocol) in the readers to help combat people hacking communications.

Designed to work with all of Vanderbilt’s systems, including SPC, Omnis, and ACT, they are also vandal resistant and tamper protected.

The configuration of the card readers can easily be achieved by using a configuration card, and secure DESfire encryption keys can be downloaded into the reader. For more information on Vanderbilt’s VR mullion card readers, visit www.vanderbiltindustries.com.