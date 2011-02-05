Vanderbilt Partners with Allegion™ US to Enhance Facility Protection

September 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Vanderbilt announced it has added more functionality to its Vanderbilt Security Management System (SMS) software through a new integration with Allegion™.

The integration expands the reach of Vanderbilt’s SMS to secondary doors through Allegion’s Von Duprin Remote Undogging (RU) and Remote Monitoring (RM) options in a variety of markets, including enterprise, K-12 and university facilities.

The Allegion Von Duprin RU option provides an electronic override of mechanical dogging for emergency facility lockdown and includes sensors for monitoring. The RM option is a sensor-only configuration for exit-only or fire-rated doors that require monitoring and increased visibility. Coupled with Vanderbilt SMS, users can now remotely monitor and lock down secondary perimeter doors with the touch of a button in the event of an emergency.