VMware Recognizes 2022 Partner Achievement Award Winners

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

VMware, Inc. announced the worldwide and regional winners of the 2022 VMware Partner Achievement Awards. In total, VMware is recognizing more than 30 ecosystem partners for their performance and impact over the past year in delivering demonstrable customer outcomes and societal impact. As customers around the world adjust to their new digital realities, these leading organizations represent the best across VMware’s cloud-smart ecosystem in delivering customer for life value.

This year’s worldwide winners are Softchoice, Xtravirt, and Google Cloud.

Worldwide VMware Partner of the Year: Softchoice

• Softchoice is a true innovator, championing customers’ multi-cloud and modern applications strategies with VMware Cross-Cloud services. The company was found to have delivered the most customer value and impact to customers’ businesses, both from an IT and business process perspective. Worldwide VMware Partner Lifecycle Services Award: Xtravirt

• Xtravirt proved adept at creating ongoing value across the entire customer lifecycle. Xtravirt delivers business value by combining VMware Cross-Cloud services and on-prem solutions with a relentless focus on customer success and satisfaction.

Worldwide VMware Cloud Innovation & Transformation Award: Google Cloud

• Google Cloud combines VMware Cross-Cloud services with next-gen technologies to advance customer business digital transformation journey. Google Cloud stood out for solving complex customer problems, accelerating decision-making, and meeting aggressive delivery expectations to enable customers’ digital transformation journeys. VMware is also recognizing the following VMware Partner Achievement Award honorees from around the world:

Partner Cloud Innovation & Transformation: recognizes partners for helping customers move to modern, cloud-centric architectures and advancing their digital transformation journey.

• Global: Microsoft

• North America: AHEAD

• Latin America: NTT Brasil

• APJ: Anunta Technology Management Services Limited

• EMEA: Metanext

Partner Industry: celebrates partners for their demonstrated success within a specific industry.

• Global: NVIDIA and Dell Technologies

• North America: WWT

• Latin America: ST Computacion

• APJ: NEC

• EMEA: Computacenter

Partner Lifecycle Services: recognizes partners for growing long-term customer-partner relationships and increasing customer satisfaction.

• Global: Wipro

• North America: Rackspace

• Latin America: AT Innovando Juntos

• APJ: FUJISOFT

• EMEA: Intertec Systems

Partner Value: recognizes partners for driving business growth and ROI with VMware solutions.

• Global: HCL Technologies

• North America: Insight

• Latin America: Wetcom

• APJ: Lenovo

• EMEA: Kyndryl

Partner Collaboration: celebrates partners for working collaboratively with other partners to deliver high-value solutions to customers.

• Global: Deloitte

• NorthAmerica: CDW

• Latin America: JAR with Dell

• APJ: Macquarie Telecom

• EMEA: Bechtle GmbH & Co.

Partner Social Impact: honors partners for positively impacting the world through the use of VMware technologies.

• Global: Lenovo

• North America: Carahsoft

• Latin America: Cloud Carib Limited

• APJ: BIM Advanced Technology

• EMEA: Terasky