VMware Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

- VMware, Inc. announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools*. The report, recognized VMware as a Leader in unified endpoint management (UEM) both in ability to execute and completeness of vision. The report considers vendors’ capabilities in UEM, which we feel validates VMware’s end-to-end management offerings from the cloud which drive significant efficiencies and improved security for organizations.

VMware Workspace ONE UEM offers a single console to enable UEM across endpoint platforms, including Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, iOS, and Android. Additionally, Workspace ONE provides a consistent unified app catalog that enables single sign-on to business applications – SaaS, internal, native, and virtual – bridging the gap for modern workforces.

VMware consistently maintains a pace of innovation and investment in technology that supports IT organizations’ journeys to migrate from traditional network-based client management tools (CMT) to UEM-based modern PC management. It’s our belief that VMware has achieved its position through rich offerings in analytics, licensing tiers that target market needs, unique integration of AirWatch endpoint management technology (Workspace ONE UEM) and product capabilities which directly address modern management challenges.

In the last year, VMware has continued to deliver new solutions that differentiate Workspace ONE as the industry’s digital workspace platform of choice, including:

• Introduction of Workspace ONE Intelligence, the first and only intelligence-driven digital workspace to dramatically reduce IT time and cost for PC management and enable predictive security across the perimeter-less environment. These include dashboards and automated workflows related to Windows patching, high severity vulnerabilities, BIOS and battery monitoring, and more.

• Full modern management of Windows PCs over-the-air including out-of-the-box onboarding, full GPO and MDM configuration support, granular over-the-air patching, modern internet-based and Peer-to-Peer Win32 software distribution, and complete lifecycle management of BitLocker encryption.

• Consistent experiences for all apps regardless of OS platforms across desktop and mobile with integrated virtual Windows app delivery and Win32 app management and distribution.

• Co-management alongside Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager, and introduction of Workspace ONE AirLift server-side connector allowing customers to speed and de-risk migration of traditional PCLM tasks to a more cost-efficient, more secure and cloud-based modern management model.

• New macOS modern management that streamlines traditional imaging-based onboarding and configuration with a complete over-the-air model leveraging Apple DEP, as well as a native Workspace ONE app and complete application lifecycle management for native Mac applications.

• First solution to offer management for Chrome devices as well as full Workspace ONE and Horizon virtual apps and desktop support on Chrome OS.

• Completed integration of Apteligent technology with new Workspace ONE Intelligence features such as, App Analytics allowing IT to monitor application performance to resolve issues quickly and offer deep insights to improve performance, availability and experience.

• Intelligent mobile workflows with VMware Boxer which surfaces context-based actions and insights.