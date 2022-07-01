VMware Cross-Cloud Services Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

VMware, Inc. announced the availability of VMware Cross-Cloud services on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. VMware customers can take advantage of the trusted Azure cloud platform to accelerate application modernization, migrate workloads faster to the cloud, and more securely and efficiently scale virtual desktops to support a distributed workforce.

VMware Cross-Cloud services is a family of multi-cloud services customers can use to build, run, and manage applications in Microsoft Azure. The following VMware Cross-Cloud services are available immediately in Azure Marketplace:

• Microsoft Azure VMware Solution: an integrated hybrid cloud service that delivers an operationally consistent and familiar way to run, manage and modernize VMware vSphere-based applications in the Azure Cloud, with seamless access to other innovative Azure services.

• VMware Tanzu: a modular application platform for building, running, and managing modern apps on Azure and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

• Azure Spring Cloud Enterprise Tier: a fully managed service for Spring applications from Microsoft built in collaboration with VMware. Enterprise tier is now in public preview.

• VMware Horizon Cloud Service on Microsoft Azure: a VMware-managed service that delivers virtual desktops and applications directly from Microsoft Azure with all the benefits of VMware Horizon.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Global Enterprises Digitally Transform with VMware Cross-Cloud Services and Azure

Investors Bank is a full-service commercial bank with more than $27.3 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches. Anthony Zurawiecki, vice president and head of infrastructure and engineering at Investors Bank, said, “We needed a technology refresh to put in place right infrastructure to truly have a digital banking experience. With Azure VMware Solution, we are able to combine our strategic focus on Microsoft solutions while leaning into our existing skills and experiences with VMware to accelerate our innovation. We have never had the ability to scale up or down with as little risk as we have with Azure VMware Solution. Not only has there been no downtime during our cloud transformation, but customer satisfaction has also remained consistently high. When we look at the speed at which we’re migrating the application workloads, we have yet to see industry peers able to execute at that same speed.” (case study)

Grupo Financiero Ficohsa S.A. provides, through its subsidiaries, banking, insurance, brokerage, and currency exchange services in Central America. Carlos Molinero, IT Manager at Ficohsa, said, “The VMware virtual desktop solution hosted on Microsoft’s public cloud platform has helped Ficohsa to continue offering the most innovative financial products and services with high-quality standards and the best technology. We have enabled our critical business areas to sustain their effectiveness while shifting to a hybrid work model as part of our company’s innovation strategy. With VMware Horizon on Azure, we have enabled productivity for 800 employees in four countries in an agile manner while preventing customer service from being negatively affected by changes from office to remote work.” (case study)