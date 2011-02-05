Uwe Stelter appointed Atos’ Chief Financial Officer

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Uwe Stelter has been deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Group since July 2019, after holding Chief Operating Officer roles in the Infrastructure & Data Management and Business & Platform Solutions divisions of Atos in the last 4 years and in the last 9 months leading the Syntel integration. Prior to that he was Chief Financial Officer of the Infrastructure & Data Management Division and of the North America Business Unit.

Uwe joined the Atos Group in 2011 from Siemens where he held multiple global Finance Management positions in the US and Germany in both the Siemens IT services and Communication divisions. In addition, Uwe Stelter was Chief Financial Officer of ProSTEP, a Germany-based Consulting and Software company serving the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market.

He is a graduate in Business Administration from AKAD University in Germany.