Upstream announces Dimitris Maniatis as new CEO

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Upstream, announces former Head of Secure-D, Dimitris Maniatis, as its new CEO. As of January 1st 2020, Maniatis will succeed Guy Krief who will join the board of directors to drive the company’s strategic vision and long-term growth. Following the successful transformation of the company under Guy’s leadership, in his new position, Dimitris will be responsible for further expanding Upstream’s growth by leading its new innovative products to market.