Upstream announces Dimitris Maniatis as new CEO

December 2019 by Marc Jacob

Upstream, announces former Head of Secure-D, Dimitris Maniatis, as its new CEO. As of January 1st 2020, Maniatis will succeed Guy Krief who will join the board of directors to drive the company’s strategic vision and long-term growth. Following the successful transformation of the company under Guy’s leadership, in his new position, Dimitris will be responsible for further expanding Upstream’s growth by leading its new innovative products to market.

Dimitris Maniatis joined Upstream in 2017 to head Secure-D. Under his leadership Secure-D has grown into an award-winning, carrier-grade security platform, trusted by 30 mobile network operators in emerging markets. Before joining Upstream, Dimitris was in advertising through ‘all things web’, the digital marketing agency he founded in 2009. In 2014 ‘all things web’ became part of IPG and was relaunched as Reprise Digital Greece, member of the global digital marketing agency network of IPG. Maniatis holds a degree in Software Engineering, from the University of Manchester, in the UK.




