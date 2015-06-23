Until 20 May: Societe Generale and Wavestone are launching the 2nd edition of the Banking Cybersecurity Innovation Awards

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

After last year’s successful first edition, Societe Generale and Wavestone are launching the second edition of their challenge for startups and innovative SMEs in cybersecurity. Participants in the Banking Cybersecurity Innovation Awards have until 20 May to submit their products and services across four categories: Grand Prix BCSIA 2018, Customer Data Protection, AI and Fraud Fighting and France Special. The four winners will be announced on 4 July.

Cybersecurity: a major challenge for Societe Generale and Wavestone With the growth of the number and the sophistication of cybersecurity incidents, Societe Generale Group keep prioritising the protection of its information systems and data entrusted to the Bank by its customers. Wavestone, one of Europe’s leading consulting firms, is adopting innovative approaches to supporting its clients by identifying and minimising these new risks. In this context, the Banking Cybersecurity Innovation Awards were launched, carried by the will to favor innovation. Open to all innovative and European startups and SMEs in the cybersecurity sector, this challenge is aimed at promoting their solutions.

This major open innovation initiative also aims at increasing contacts and exchanges with ecosystem players in order to co-build security solutions for the Bank’s information systems and maintain its role as a trusted third party to its customers.

Last year, three startups Alsid, Skeyecode, Sqreen received an award.

A jury combining expertise and strategic vision on cybersecurity issues The jury, selected for its technical and strategic expertise, will choose the winners following the two qualifying stages (written proposal and pitching). It will convene in Wavestone’s innovative and collaborative workspaces and will be comprised of: − Gérôme Billois, Cybersecurity Partner, Wavestone − Frederic Cuppens, Chair Holder, Cyber Institut Mine Telecom − Benoit Grisoni, CEO, Boursorama, Societe Generale Group − Pascal Imbert, CEO, Wavestone − Arnaud Le Gal, Editor in Chief in charge entrepreneurial issues, Les Echos − Christophe Leblanc, Group Head of Resources and Innovation, Societe Generale Group − Reza Maghsoudnia, Strategic Development Director, Wavestone − Thierry Olivier, Group CISO, Societe Generale Group − Guillaume Poupard, General Director, ANSSI

Four prize categories:

Prizes will be awarded for four categories at a ceremony to be held on 4 July 2018 at “Les Dunes”, Societe Generale’s new technology park that embodies the Group’s digital transformation:

o Grand Prix BCSIA 2018: for the best solution selected by the jury;

o Customer Data Protection: for a solution aimed at ensuring the security of the bank’s customer data, from their personal terminals to the bank’s internal systems.

o AI and Fraud Fighting: for a solution aimed at fighting fraud using mechanisms based on artificial intelligence.

o France Special: for a startup whose head office is based in France and whose capital is held mainly by individuals or French entities.

The winner of “Grand Prix BCSIA 2018” will have the opportunity to test its solution within Societe Generale and to join Wavestone’s startup accelerator programme, Shake’Up.

The winners of prizes “Customer Data Protection” and “AI and Fraud Fighting” will have the opportunity to present their solution to the Societe Generale Cybersecurity Innovation Committee and at the Wavestone Innovation Corners (cybersecurity innovation committees are organized in Societe Generale to present new services to consultants interested with the subject) and will have coaching sessions with experts of the both companies.

The winner of the “France Special” prize will see its solution promoted within the French ecosystem.

Applications and rules can be downloaded at www.banking-cybersecurity-in...