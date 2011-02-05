Untangle and Hermitage Solutions sign a distribution agreement for France, Belgium and Luxembourg

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Command Center is cloud-based centralized management that allows to quickly and simply control any NG Firewall deployments from any browser—without the costly purchase and maintenance headache of an on-premise solution. Untangle has brought the same ease-of-use clients expect from the company to the management console, enabling them to control all of their NG Firewall deployments from a single pane of glass.

Untangle NG Firewall is designed to balance performance and protection, policy and productivity. It’s an ideal fit for a range of organizations seeking a powerful, cost-effective network security solution that can handle any IT challenge: from small, remote offices to diverse school campuses to large, distributed organizations. About Untangle (www.untangle.com) Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle’s integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle’s award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world.