Untangle and Hermitage Solutions sign a distribution agreement for France, Belgium and Luxembourg
May 2018 by Marc Jacob
Untangle strengthens their position in Europe by appointing Hermitage Solutions as their new distributor for France, Belgium and Luxembourg.
Command Center is cloud-based centralized management that allows to quickly and simply control any NG Firewall deployments from any browser—without the costly purchase and maintenance headache of an on-premise solution. Untangle has brought the same ease-of-use clients expect from the company to the management console, enabling them to control all of their NG Firewall deployments from a single pane of glass.
Untangle NG Firewall is designed to balance performance and protection, policy and productivity. It’s an ideal fit for a range of organizations seeking a powerful, cost-effective network security solution that can handle any IT challenge: from small, remote offices to diverse school campuses to large, distributed organizations. About Untangle (www.untangle.com) Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle’s integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle’s award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world.
