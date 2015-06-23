Untangle Partners with Schneider on Unified Threat Management, Grows Channel 26%

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Untangle® Inc. announced that Schneider Electric has selected Untangle to provide Unified Threat Management solutions to its APC resellers as part of its new Technology Partners Initiative. The initiative expands Schneider’s world-class portfolio of solutions by partnering with innovative technology providers to deliver to resellers comprehensive and proven approaches for achieving high availability, security and resiliency at the edge. By being a part of the APC Technology Partners Initiative, Untangle continues to add to its channels and further provide turnkey cybersecurity solutions to technology partners looking to offer comprehensive network security without unnecessary complexity. Untangle previously announced a similar relationship with Adtran to provide network security solutions to their resellers via ProCloud, cloud-managed solutions for network management, security, unified communications and analytics.

Untangle has added more than 130 VARs and MSPs in the past three consecutive quarters, growing its channel bookings 26% year-over-year, and protecting over 40,000 networks and nearly one million endpoints worldwide. Additionally, Untangle has expanded its global reach by signing eleven value-added distributors in 2018 covering EMEA and LATAM.

2018 Highlights

Product Innovation

Untangle NG Firewall is now available for Amazon Web Services (AWS) for both BYOL and PAYG licensing, building on Untangle’s commitment to providing SMBs with the simplest user experience for installation, configuration, management and reporting, while offering new options for cloud-connected networks to safeguard their users, data and devices. NG Firewall in AWS helps organizations maintain a consistent security posture across dispersed locations. By moving from a firewall onsite to one located in the cloud, organizations can easily scale without being limited by hardware.

Additionally, Command Center, Untangle’s cloud-based centralized management platform critical for MSPs and multi-site deployments, is now included at no cost for all customers to ensure that every customer has the best experience of Untangle’s industry-leading ease of deployment, management and reporting. For full remote management capabilities, each deployment must be licensed for NG Firewall Complete.

Industry Recognition

● Untangle was named to the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Threat Management (SMB Multifunction Firewalls) for the third consecutive year.

● NG Firewall recognized by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards: 2018 Overall Firewall Solution Provider of the Year.

● Untangle recognized by the Cyber Defense Magazine 2018 Global Awards for Hot Company Network Security & Management, Best Product Unified Threat Management (UTM), Leader in Firewalls.

● Command Center recognized by the Best in Biz International 2018 Awards: Silver winner for Best New Product of the Year – SMB.

● NG Firewall recognized by the International Business Awards: 2018 Stevie Gold Winner in Best New Product or Service of the year – Software – Network Security Solution.