Universal Electronics Introduces Smarter Living Kits Powered by Nevo® Butler to Accelerate Introduction of new Smart Home Services

January 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Universal Electronics Inc. has announced that it will be introducing pre-integrated channel specific kits curated to address consumer demand and unique experiences.

Launched at this year’s CES, the kits are powered by Nevo® Butler, a white label, managed and secure smart home hub with a digital assistant built in. Configured with different sensors developed by the teams at Ecolink and RCS, these kits will offer the quickest route to market while providing a flexible platform to build on. The kits will incorporate safety and security sensors; smart thermostats and temperature sensors; as well as IoT products curated through “Works with QuickSet” certification program. The kits include:

- Care: A platform for offering a cost effective self-monitored safety and security platform with Ecolink ZigBee window/door sensors and best-in-class pet-immune, motion sensors. This kit can expand to include leak/freeze detection sensors as well as security and monitoring use cases. Add-on services are also available that can be bundled to offer cybersecurity as a service or monitoring services to provide additional value to consumers and monetization options for security service providers.

- Eco: This kit includes an RCS-designed and developed, Zigbee connected thermostat and occupancy sensors to deliver a voice-enabled, energy efficient and user friendly HVAC automation solution to provide comfort and convenience, as well as energy-cost savings for the owner.

- Hospitality: This kit is specifically designed to address room automation needs of the hospitality channel with energy management, entertainment control, and in-room service integration opportunities. This kit will offer a platform to provide a consistent and branded experience for all in-room services and needs.




