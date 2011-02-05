UltraSoC strengthens management team with appointment of CFO

June 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

UltraSoC has announced the appointment of Barney Edgar as its new Chief Financial Officer. As UltraSoC moves into the next phase of its growth, Edgar brings significant experience in successfully guiding fast-growing, innovative technology companies.

Most recently, Edgar was Head of Finance at Arkessa, an innovative IoT (Internet of Things) company, acquired by a private equity fund in 2018. Prior to Arkessa, he was Head of Finance at Neul, a semiconductor start-up also focused in the high-growth IoT arena. Edgar was part of the strong management team responsible for the sale of Neul to Chinese giant Huawei in 2014.

In addition to his extensive experience with growth-phase technology firms, Edgar’s 20 years of industry experience includes financial roles within large public corporations including leisure travel giant TUI, beverage group Diageo, and top-four accountancy firm PwC.