UltraSoC selected by Japan’s NSITEXE for automotive development

September 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

UltraSoC announced that its embedded analytics technologies have been selected by Japanese company NSITEXE, Inc., a subsidiary of DENSO Corporation, to monitor performance and improve quality and reliability, particularly in future autonomous vehicle designs.

NSITEXE was established in 2017 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of DENSO, one of the world’s largest tier one automotive parts manufacturing companies, with significant development in four key areas of advanced automotive technologies: connected cars; automated drive; shared mobility; and electrification.

UltraSoC’s embedded analytics works by placing hardware monitors into the circuitry of a system-on-chip (SoC). These function independently of the main system to monitor events in real-time, under real working conditions. UltraSoC analytics modules interpret the resulting data and give engineering teams actionable system-level insights that can be used to identify design problems, assist with the integration of hardware and software, improve overall system performance in light of real-world operating conditions, and add hardware-based safety and cybersecurity functions.




