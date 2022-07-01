UKCloud to secure the UK’s sovereign digital future, powered by VMware’s latest technologies

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

UKCloud has announced that it is strengthening its collaboration with VMware. By expanding its support for the next generation of VMware multi-cloud services, UKCloud cements its commitment to providing innovative, first-class sovereign cloud environments. The recent approval of the new investment in UKCloud under the National Security and Investments Act has paved the way for the expansion of its product portfolio, including significant enhancements to its platform and services.

The success of the UK’s digital future will be driven by the ability of organisations to leverage the latest technology and tooling across an increasingly diverse digital estate. Today, most organisations have adopted a multi-cloud strategy and use almost four cloud environments or suppliers to meet their digital needs. It is therefore vital that industry leaders like UKCloud continue to embrace the most advanced and robust multi-cloud technologies. Its close collaboration with VMware reflects UKCloud’s bold commitment to driving dynamic innovations in the nation’s digital capabilities.

UKCloud is embracing the newest evolutions from VMware in its core platform. These will support a service rooted in simplicity and ease of use, and will further benefit UKCloud’s core client base of market leaders, like GSA, who use the Sovereign cloud platform to provide software solutions for regulatory bodies. Utilising agnostic VMware multi-cloud and app modernisation solutions, UKCloud’s “VMware Anywhere” approach delivers a multi-classification, multi-cloud platform available in public cloud or on-premises through to the latest hybrid and edge deployment.

• Leading edge VMware capability, increased performance, with intrinsic security across public and private cloud platforms; supporting a wide variety of workloads, including high performance computational and i/o intensive workloads, data encryption and immutable object storage

• Developer Ready Cloud, with the introduction of VMware Tanzu customers can unify containers, Kubernetes and virtual machines to modernise traditional and cloud native applications, with consistent infrastructure and operations that can be deployed on premises, at the edge and across hybrid cloud

• VMware App Launchpad delivers a catalogue of open-source developer ready applications with single click deployment to increase developer productivity

• UKCloud DRaaS introduces a unified solution that allows for fast, efficient disaster recovery from on-premises to cloud as well as cloud to cloud. It is unified for all VMware vSphere clouds, supporting any vSphere site to our Cloud from within your vSphere client via a simple plugin

• Revised packaging and pricing will be introduced for reserved instances over 1, 2 or 3 year terms

These innovations are underpinned by UKCloud’s sovereign and highly secure multi-classification cloud infrastructure, ideal for workloads which require heightened security and deployability.

UKCloud is an active member of the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative, as it recognises the increasingly crucial requirement to maintain the UK’s core digital capability. As the geopolitical landscape becomes increasingly fraught and complex, data sovereignty and the role cloud services play in supporting it, are more crucial than ever. Developing expertise and sovereign cloud capability has critical national security implications.

Through the adoption of the latest VMware multi-cloud and app modernisation solutions, UKCloud will help ensure organisations can operate cloud in a consistent way from any location and use the latest innovative tooling to gain insight and value. Increasingly, organisations need the ability to migrate legacy systems using a familiar technology and also operate across a hybrid cloud environment, encompassing everything from edge, private and hosted, through to hyperscale environments. This is made possible through VMware Cross-Cloud services.

UKCloud will use all its expertise and guidance to support digital transformation and the flexible adoption of cloud services driven by the power of the latest VMware technologies.