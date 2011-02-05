UKCloud maintains its market-leading position as one of the first companies in the UK to achieve ISO27017 certification

March 2018 by Marc Jacob

UKCloud announced that it has achieved certification against the ISO27017 information security standard, which specifically relates to the security of cloud services. Demonstrating its total commitment to align its operating standards with world-class best practices, this additional certification recognises UKCloud’s adherence to a framework of focused controls which are specific to the provision of cloud-based services.

Committed to implement best practices well in advance of this new certification, UKCloud has already been adhering to these and other recommended cloud security controls for some time. It became the first the first UK company to be awarded ISO27018 certification (for the security of personal data in cloud environments) by LRQA in 2016 and is now one of the first to be awarded ISO27017 also by LRQA.

“Cloud computing acts as a critical foundation for the digital transformation being driven across central and local government as well as in healthcare, as the departments, local authorities and NHS trusts seek to do more for less while improving services for citizens and outcomes for patients,” explains John Godwin, Director of Compliance and Information Assurance at UKCloud. “Our ISO27017 certification provides reassurance to these organisations that our cloud services comply with robust control frameworks and globally-recognised best practices. This allows them to focus on their innovation and transformation initiatives, safe in the knowledge that their cloud infrastructure is in the best possible hands.”

Like ISO27018 before it, ISO27017 augments the existing control set from ISO27001, the global standard for information security management systems. ISO27018 added controls that were specific to cloud privacy and the protection of personal data, while ISO27017 prescribes additional controls that are specific to cloud service providers.

One of the most highly accredited and certificated cloud services providers in the market, UKCloud provides a wide range of multi-cloud services at OFFICIAL and ABOVE OFFICIAL. Its UK sovereign cloud computing services are hosted from its government-grade, highly-resilient, secure UK data centres and connected to Government networks including the Public Services Network (PSN), the N3 and HSCN health networks, and others.