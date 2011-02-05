UKCloud launches sovereign Microsoft Azure hybrid offering for UK public sector

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

UKCloud announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft and Cisco to accelerate the adoption of cloud services across the UK public sector. As part of the new agreement, UKCloud will combine Microsoft’s Azure Stack hybrid cloud offering with its own accredited, government-grade platform, powered by Cisco’s world-class integrated infrastructure.

UKCloud’s delivery, which can be extended via Azure stack into the same data centre campuses as Crown Hosting will create new hybrid opportunities for the UK Public Sector. All this will be wholly sovereign and operated by UK security cleared experts. This will allow public sector workloads, with specific needs for data sovereignty and privacy, to enjoy the innovation of Azure on the UKCloud platform.

Microsoft’s strategy of consistency between Azure and Azure Stack will enable public sector organisations in the UK to build and deploy applications using exactly the same APIs, DevOps tools and portal, thereby maximising developer productivity. At the same time, they can also ensure that their more sensitive workloads and datasets benefit from the enhanced security and high assurance provided by UKCloud.

The UKCloud platform is powered by Cisco’s Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack, which utilises both Microsoft’s robust Azure cloud technology and Cisco’s Unified Computing System™ (Cisco UCS®) and Cisco Nexus® 9000 Cloud Scale switching technology, and is designed specifically to cater for the demands of a cloud environment and the need for simplified management and control.

The adoption of the Microsoft Azure Stack is part of an expanded multi-cloud portfolio of services being rolled out by UKCloud this year to enhance the breadth of its government-grade platform, giving customers more flexibility and choice than ever before. UKCloud will operate its UK Public Sector Azure Stack platform with security cleared UK nationals and wholly UK sovereign facilities as part of this broad new multi-cloud portfolio.

UKCloud is the power behind the UK public sector, providing an assured multi-cloud platform that has already supported more than 220 public sector projects. It has helped local and central government departments as well as police forces and NHS trusts as they have sought to move workloads from a diverse set of legacy environments to the cloud and enable digital transformation. As a specialist cloud provider, it focuses exclusively on the specific needs of its customers in healthcare and the public sector in the UK, providing connectivity to all government networks (from PSN to HSCN). UKCloud also operates from secure UK data centres, offering its clients a UK-sovereign data storage guarantee.