UK charities vulnerable to hackers, says National Cyber Security Centre - Fujitsu comment

March 2018 by Sarah Armstrong-Smith, ‎Head Continuity & Resilience at Fujitsu UK & Ireland

Following the news that the charity sector is “particularly vulnerable” to cyber-hacking, fraud and extortion, with rogue nations considered a specific threat by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Sarah Armstrong-Smith, Head Continuity & Resilience at Fujitsu UK & Ireland commented on the news with:

“Indeed, charities are especially vulnerable to social engineering and phishing attacks as people typically see them as trustworthy, meaning they are more likely to give a donation (or series of donations) to causes they feel strongly about.

“While the NCSC assessment is focused on the charity sector specifically, all organisations in the public or private sector, no matter what shape or size, is vulnerable to a cyber-attack. Companies need not only be concerned with protecting their data, but the entire operation of a company itself. As we have seen in the past year, cyber-attacks can set out to completely paralyse organisations at a national and international scale, creating havoc, and resulting in a complete shutdown of services.

“Cyber criminals are becoming increasingly bold, finding new and creative ways to dupe people into revealing compromising sensitive financial and personal data. This means that “unusual behaviour” is getting harder to detect and might not seem unusual at all. While continued investment in technical and security controls is paramount, with employees on the front line of this battle upskilling staff and making them more cyber aware is one of the most cost effective ways of reducing the probability and impact of human error.

“With our latest report revealing a fifth of the UK public believe cybercrime and hacking are the biggest challenges facing the UK today, every single organisation has an obligation to make data protection as much of a priority as the public. After all, cybercrime is not a probability, it is an inevitability and it will be the way in which businesses prepare for it however, that can make all the difference.”