UK Ministry of Defence chooses Leonardo/Thales protection system for RAF Shadow ISTAR fleet

September 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The UK Ministry of Defence has chosen Leonardo and Thales, under a single source procurement, to deliver an integrated UK Defensive Aids System (DAS) to meet an Urgent Capability Requirement.

The procurement will equip the RAF’s fleet of eight Shadow R1 intelligence-gathering aircraft, providing an advanced DAS which will protect the aircraft against latest-generation of Infra-Red (heat seeking) missiles.

Designed, developed and manufactured in the UK, the system provides a sovereign capability which will be able to evolve in anticipation of changing threats to air platforms.

The UCR will be delivered by a combined MOD/Leonardo/Thales team under a Leonardo prime systems integration contract, with the equipment being integrated onto the platform by Raytheon UK. Initial Operating Capability is targeted for early 2021. The system consists of the following subsystems:

Thales “Elix-IR” Threat Warner

Leonardo DAS Controller

Leonardo “Miysis” Directed Infra-Red Counter Measure (DIRCM)

Thales “Vicon” Countermeasures Dispensing System