UK Cyber Security Association’s CEO & Founder Lisa Ventura Selected as a Finalist in the “Outstanding Achievement in Cyber Security” category in this year’s SC Awards Europe

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

The UK Cyber Security Association is proud and honoured to announce that their CEO & Founder Lisa Ventura is a finalist in the “Outstanding Contribution to Cyber Security” category in this year’s SC Awards Europe, organised and run by SC Media. The glittering awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square, London.

The “Outstanding Contribution to Cyber Security” award category is new to SC Awards Europe and Lisa is proud to stand alongside the following other cyber security industry professionals who have also been chosen for their commitment and contribution to the industry:

Dr Kevin Jones – Airbus

Glover – CREST

Rodney Joffe – Neustar

Stu Hirst – Photobox

Martin Smith - The Security Company (International)

With cyber security being a mainstream concern today for everyone, the SC Awards Europe have been set up to honour those who are pioneers in the industry and to showcase the products or services that should be focused on to help prevent cyber-attacks. The independent judges of the SC Awards Europe help this process by indicating which companies, products and service offerings stand out from the crowd.

Each entrant is considered by the judges against a range of criteria. Every finalist will have demonstrated to the judges that they are top of the game in cyber security and can defeat our adversaries. For that alone Lisa is humbled to be included as a finalist in the “Outstanding Contribution to Cyber Security” category for her work in the industry.

Lisa Ventura, CEO & Founder of the UK Cyber Security Association, said: “To be selected as a finalist in the Outstanding Contribution to Cyber Security” category in this year’s SC Awards Europe is a huge honour and I’m proud to be chosen to represent the best of the cyber security industry in this way along with some of the most leading and influential people who are also in the industry. I entered the cyber security industry when it was in its infancy in 2009 when I was PR & Marketing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of a leading Worcester based cyber security software development company, and over the years I’ve seen the industry grow and develop as many look to develop new ways to keep us safe from the growing cyber threat. In my current capacity as CEO & Founder of the UK Cyber Security Association I work tirelessly to raise as much awareness as possible as to the importance of cyber security – not just at board level but for all employees of businesses and the general public too. Cyber security really is everyone’s responsibility and the more that can be done to help educate people as to the importance of it, the better equipped the UK will be to combat the growing cyber threat.”