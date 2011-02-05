Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Opinion

UK Businesses at risk if Huawei contributes to 5G infrastructure

May 2019 by Leigh Moody, UK Managing Director at SOTI

Following the continued concern and coverage of the Huawei/5G issue, please find below a comment from Leigh Moody, UK Managing Director at SOTI.

In this comment, Leigh warns that the data of UK businesses is at risk if Huawei is allowed to contribute to any part to the 5G infrastructure.

Leigh Moody, UK managing director, SOTI:

“The UK Government’s decision to allow Huawei equipment to be used in the country’s 5G infrastructure, even if only the ‘non-core’ parts, is concerning. Workforces are becoming increasingly mobile, using connected devices that require network access to stay connected and share information within the business. With the proliferation of industry 4.0, the 5G network will permeate into almost every area of most businesses within the next five to 10 years. The immensely valuable data within the mobile network must be closely protected and we simply cannot ignore the serious warnings from our closest allies of the immediate danger that this deal poses to the security of millions of UK-based mobile workers and their employers.”




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 