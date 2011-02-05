Tunstall Canada Inc. Selects Essence Smart Care’s Advanced Telecare Solutions

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Essence and Tunstall Canada Inc., a provider of telecare and remote patient monitoring solutions, recently launched a partnership to offer advanced PERS and home care solutions to the senior care market. The Essence-Tunstall agreement makes the entire suite of Essence’s Care@Home senior care solutions available in the Canadian market.

With the goal of expanding its medical alert and telecare systems solutions for seniors, Tunstall Canada selected Essence, with its range of LTE cellular-based Care@Home products, as the ideal partner to deliver these new advanced systems.

Essence’s unique Care@Home PERS panel – with multiple communications channels - enables a wide range of services such as fall detection, voice alerting, and activity monitoring. Additionally, with the Care@Home Active mobile panic button, seniors can be protected with the same fall detection and alerting capabilities both when they are at home and when they’re away.

Essence’s team will be available for appointments to meet and demo their solutions in conjunction with the upcoming ISC West exhibition in Las Vegas from 10-12 April.