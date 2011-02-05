Tufin Strengthens Its Service Delivery Partner Program to Drive Value for Partners & Customers

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tufin® announced that four new partners have joined its Service Delivery Partner (SDP) program. The growth comes on the heels of Tufin dedicating significant resources to the SDP program, including new hires and increased trainings. Tufin Service Delivery Partners help customers successfully deploy, configure, customise, and maintain their Tufin Orchestration Suite™ deployments.

New partners in the program include Apius Technologies in Poland, ITRIS Enterprise AG in Switzerland, Midpoint Technology in the United States and Pegasus Consultancy Services in the United Kingdom. They will work closely with Tufin engineers to understand best practices in implementation and configuration of Tufin Orchestration Suite, and help customers optimise their investment in Tufin.

In addition to the new partners, Tufin has hired Scot Stover as Director of Services Operations to manage the program. As the program has grown in the past year, Tufin has increased the number of trainings conducted, and now has at least one training per quarter in APAC, EMEA and the Americas. Scot will focus on simplifying the training and certification processes, making it easier for partners to deliver value-added services to their clients.