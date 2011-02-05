Tufin Partners With Network Runners to Bring Network Security Policy Automation to the U.S. Federal Government

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tufin® announced that it has partnered with Network Runners, Inc. (NRI), a trusted and proven IT Systems Integrator, established to support its customers’ mission spaces in both the public and private sectors.

Through this partnership, Tufin and Network Runners will enable U.S. Federal government agencies and organisations to take advantage of Tufin’s security policy automation technology to better manage the growing complexity of their networks and the compliance requirements they must adhere to. Tufin’s unique security policy orchestration and automation capabilities are well suited to meet the requirements mandated within the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), support Federal Government Risk Management Framework initiatives, and enable Cloud Smart strategy.

“Network Runners can now provide Tufin to Federal government agencies and organisations through its Women Owned, Small Disadvantaged business contracts and can provide tailored and scalable integration solutions through its GSA Schedule 70 and GSA PSS (Professional Services Schedule),” said Greg McDermott, AVP of Federal Sales for Tufin. “Network Runners is known for its strong, successful system integration capabilities coupled with a proven track record of working with the U.S. Government, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them.”

Network Runners’ IT systems integration capabilities can help ensure that agencies and organisations can quickly implement and realise the benefits of security policy automation, increasing agility and efficiency, while reducing risks and ensuring audit readiness.

“As the Office of Inspector General (IG) reports on compliance with federal information security standards, investigators continue to analyse the cybersecurity compliance of some of the largest agencies. Many were cited in Office of Budget and Management (OBM) reports as having the lowest ratings with regard to cybersecurity practices. This is generating significant demand for Tufin’s software, which provides the Federal government with unique capabilities to address relevant FISMA (Low-High) controls around Network Security Policy management,” added Manoj Bhatia, President, Network Runners. “We are excited to bring Tufin’s capabilities to the Federal government and extend integrations with other security applications within agencies. With this partnership, we help agencies develop a better cybersecurity posture by addressing network security with a defense-in-depth approach to security, which aligns with the lifecycle of the NIST risk management framework.”