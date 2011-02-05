Tufin Launches Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) Program

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Tufin® announced the launch of the Tufin Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) Program. The program extends the capabilities of the Tufin Orchestration Suite to make the platform more accessible with Tufin’s REST APIs, opening a new avenue to meet customer demand. With the addition of inaugural members Cybereason, Cyber Observer, DFLabs, Reposify, and Swimlane, Tufin Orchestration Suite will initially address four new critical use cases: Security Incident Enrichment, Security Incident Response, Compliance, and Risk Assessment.

With the introduction of the TAP program, Tufin welcomes the newest members of the partner ecosystem:

Security Incident Enrichment: Utilising the extensive network security policy information within the Tufin Orchestration Suite, investigation of security incidents is enhanced, reducing the time to resolution.

Security Incident Response: Automating the network response to security threats to control the last line of defence by orchestrating changes to multi-vendor firewalls, other network devices, and hybrid cloud environments.

Compliance: Integrating with Tufin Orchestration Suite, centralised compliance solutions can incorporate deep network policy information to enhance the ability to meet industry regulations and internal policies.

Risk Assessment: Risk assessment and reporting services enrich the Tufin Orchestration Suite’s network risk intelligence, which can be used for automatic enforcement of security policy throughout the entire heterogeneous, hybrid cloud (multi-vendor, multi-cloud) environment.

Tufin has a long history of integrating the Tufin Orchestration Suite with vendors such as Check Point Software, Cisco, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, VMware and others. Now through the TAP program and Tufin’s use of REST APIs, many additional partners can be integrated into the leading network security policy management platform.