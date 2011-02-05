Tufin Appoints Michael Menegay to the Position of Vice President of Global Channels of Vice President of Global Channels

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

Tufin® announced the appointment of Michael Menegay to the position of Vice President of Global Channels. In this role, Michael will build and execute channel sales strategies to accelerate growth for Tufin and its channel partners. He is based in Texas and reports to Kevin Maloney, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Tufin.

Michael brings over 30 years of experience in numerous channel leadership, CEO, and founder positions. His background includes roles as Channel Chief at McAfee Security and Macromedia, Worldwide Executive Director at Dell SaaS/Cloud Solutions, and founder and owner of his own $100M+ partner organisation. Michael received a degree in Business/Managerial Economics from the University of Cincinnati Carl H. Lindner College of Business.

Tufin was recently recognised by CRN in its 2018 Partner Program Guide, the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. More information about Tufin’s partner program can be found here.