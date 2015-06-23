Tufin Announces New Cloud Security Solution

November 2018 by Patrick LEBRETON

Tufin®, the market-leading provider of Network Security Policy Orchestration solutions, announced its latest cloud-native solution, Tufin Iris. It enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. Tufin Iris can integrate into DevOps pipelines to ensure continuous compliance and maintain business agility. Tufin Iris is currently available to early adopters who register for a trial online.

Until now, organisations lacked visibility into their cloud environments and had little to no understanding how secure existing cloud resources and applications were. A tradeoff was being made: either circumvent security controls and take on risk or rely on manual security reviews and compliance audits and sacrifice business agility. As a result, organisations are seeking solutions that combine the benefits of security policy controls with the automated approach of DevOps.

Tufin Iris offers organisations using public cloud environments increased visibility into potential connectivity risks of their cloud-based applications – automatically and at scale. At the same time, the solution will provide development teams the tools necessary to validate compliance with security policy before cloud applications are deployed.

For customers with a complex, hybrid IT landscape, Tufin Iris will integrate with the award-winning Tufin Orchestration Suite. The combined solution will provide comprehensive security policy management across traditional and cloud-native environments, leading to an improved security posture.

Tufin Iris is now available through the early access programme, which includes a free trial account and dedicated support. To sign up for the program, visit the website.