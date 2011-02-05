TrustBuilder Identity Hub introduces simple, scalable access management for Docker

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

TrustBuilder Corporation has updated its flagship application, the TrustBuilder Identity Hub (TrustBuilder IDHub) – a state-of-the-art identity and access management tool. The new version introduces wider support across a range of applications and services including the world’s leading enterprise container platform, Docker, new functionality to support GDPR compliance, and a new, integrated workflow.

TrustBuilder ID Hub is a highly effective, user friendly and trustworthy Identity and Access Management (IAM) tool that combines attribute-based access control with cloud identity and access management. It can deal with both on-premise and cloud applications, while catering for pre-defined users and those who want to use their own identity.

Scaling Access Permissions Simply and Centrally with Docker

Docker offers enterprises flexibility with the ability to deploy applications on-demand, but it has also introduced layers of complexity. While a number of practices can be applied, Docker and container managers like Kubernetes and Openshift require a centralized and consistent approach to security. By extending support to Docker, TrustBuilder will enable organizations to control access permissions centrally and scale identity and access management to millions of users.

Supporting GDPR Compliance

The latest version of TrustBuilder IDHub and TrustBuilder for mobile introduces tools specifically designed to ease GDPR compliance by enabling corporations to gather, record, and manage customer consent.

When a user tries to log onto a company’s application that is protected by TrustBuilder IDHub, they will now be invited to have their data recorded and tracked in line with GDPR. This will also be extended to proxied apps, while the new version adds support to manage Mobile or Web API applications.

For simple reporting, TrustBuilder IDHub will now generate events that can be used to simplify auditing and reporting on compliance. These group together user activity such as authentication, authorization, log-out and session updates, and will be available to extract via a selectable workflow which can process and store these auditing events. This will make data more accessible for auditing, and easier to interpret within user analytics activities.

Transaction Signing with TrustBuilder for Mobile

The new version introduces Transaction Signing for TrustBuilder for Mobile, the simple, secure application that enables users to authenticate their identity via a mobile device. An increasing number of mobile banking transactions require an additional authorisation factor to ensure security. While Transaction Signing is well established, its use is set to increase as banks and financial institutions prepare for the EU’s Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2), which will enforce strong customer authentication for certain transactions from September 2019. The latest version enables users to manage Transaction Signing through the platform.

TrustBuilder Identity Hub version 9.4 also introduces:

• Improved Workflow Designer

TrustBuilder IDHub has been designed to offer customers a simple, secure login experience. This new version extends this user friendliness to the administrators, featuring major improvements to integrated workflow design that will make TrustBuilder IDHub more intuitive and easy to use.

• New Graphical Interface

This new version is subject to a graphical update to the user interface. This update will improve the overall look and feel of TrustBuilder IDHub, and integrate the improved Workflow Designer into the Administrator’s portal.