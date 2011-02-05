TrustBuilder Adds Four International IAM Experts To Its Strong Sales Team

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Demand for flexible and cross-platform access solutions is constantly increasing. That’s why TrustBuilder, the partner for identity and access management, continually prioritizes expansion and now further enlarges it sales team. TrustBuilder is pleased to welcome Jan van Leuven, Markus Klier, Kurt Berghs and Siobhan Morey. All four newcomers are internationally renowned experts for the European market in the field of IAM (Identity and Access Management).

Jan van Leuven joined TrustBuilder as Vice President Global Sales in April 2018. Prior to that, van Leuven was Senior Director of Sales EMEA & LAM at OneSpan (Vasco Data Security). The 50-year-old specialist would like to contribute his many years of international sales expertise to help TrustBuilder enlarge its share of the European business and to position the company as a strong player on the IAM market.

As Sales Director since February 2018, Markus Klier has been responsible for business development in the DACH region and thus above all for the expansion of existing partnerships and the continuation of the company’s previous growth trajectory. Before switching to TrustBuilder, the 40-year-old was Sales Manager DACH at LogRhythm and Key Account Manager at Axians.

As another new member of TrustBuilder’s team, Sales Director Kurt Berghs is responsible for activities in the Benelux countries. Berghs (44) likewise switched from OneSpan (Vasco Data Services) to TrustBuilder. In his new function, he wants to contribute toward optimally positioning the company on the IAM market in Belgium, Netherlands and Luxemburg – especially also in the areas of finances, insurance and the retail trade.

Siobhan Morey completes the quartet of newcomers at TrustBuilder as Sales Director UK, Ireland & Nordics. Among her other previous posts, Morey was Area Sales Manager EMEA at HID Global. In her new position, the 43-year-old wants to further improve potential customers’ access to solutions and offers from TrustBuilder, to expand TrustBuilder’s market presence in the IAM sector in Great Britain, Ireland and Northern Europe, and to intensify collaboration with customers.