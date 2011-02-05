TrustArc announces TrustArcConnect partner program

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

TrustArc announced the expansion of its partner programme, TrustArcConnect. The programme provides a major opportunity for partners with expertise in GDPR and privacy to capitalize on the post-GDPR ‘enforcement’ era, which TrustArc expects to be characterized by growing demand for privacy technology solutions that make organizations’ compliance activities far more efficient and scalable.

Partners will resell TrustArc’s SaaS-based privacy platform, benefitting from recurring licence fees plus the ongoing opportunity to deliver additional service and support.

The partner program expansion builds upon the foundation TrustArc has built over the past 20 years providing innovative compliance solutions to end-user organisations around the world.

The TrustArc Platform is designed to support virtually every privacy use case, and includes solutions to manage data mapping, risk assessments, website tracker scanning, consent management, and much more.

Today’s announcement come one year after TrustArc rebranded from TRUSTe, reflecting its transformation into a global provider of technology-powered privacy solutions.