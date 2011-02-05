Search
Toshiba Launches KumoScale Storage Software for Cloud Infrastructures

March 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Toshiba Memory Europe GmbH (TME) announced the general availability of KumoScaleTM, its new NVMe-oF™ (NVM Express™ over Fabrics)shared accelerated storage software.

The technology behind KumoScale was first introduced by TMA last year and subsequently certified as the only NVMe-oF-compliant storage target software by the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory, the leading testing and certification lab for NVMe technology and software. KumoScale software manages all system functionality, enabling the creation of networked storage nodes that can be immediately deployed at scale – delivering improved utilization of powerful NVMe SSDs by allowing them to be shared. Additionally, KumoScale paves the way to more efficient use of compute nodes via dynamic orchestration and enables high-performance storage for container orchestration frameworks such as Kubernetes – and can be adapted to in-house developed provisioning systems.




