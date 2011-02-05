TokenEx partners with SureCloud

January 2019 by Marc Jacob

TokenEx announced that it is partnering with SureCloud to further strengthen the cybersecurity posture of both entities’ customers.

SureCloud’s industry-leading GRC (governance, risk and compliance) platform is focused on delivering a purpose-built, SaaS workflow and assessment solution that TokenEx is utilizing to further solidify its commitment to reducing risk and scope for clients. SureCloud clients consistently are able to implement GRC programs in less than three weeks, which is a testament to the power and ease-of-use in the offering.

SureCloud is a rapidly growing GRC and cybersecurity solutions provider specializing in security, risk and assurance applications that include vulnerability management, risk management, policy management, compliance management, internal audit, incident management, business continuity management and third-party risk management.

TokenEx is a cloud-based data-protection platform, providing tokenization, pseudonymization, encryption and data vaulting as a unified Software as a Service (SaaS) for all sensitive data sets. Designed from the beginning to be completely payment-processor agnostic, the cloud platform works transparently with existing business systems and payment-service providers.

Because of its reputation for seamless integrations, TokenEx has become an industry leader for its ability to work in the background. Without disrupting existing business processes, TokenEx completely removes payment, personal and health data from an environment, replacing it with nonsensitive data values called tokens. Once the sensitive data is removed, even a successful breach of an organization’s systems results in no loss. Sensitive data remains safely vaulted and can be accessed only by swapping tokens for the original corresponding data. No data, no theft.