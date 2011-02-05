Tixeo launches its Smart Meeting Grid technology

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tixeo announces the launch of its SMG (Smart Meeting Grid) technology and offers all its customers the possibility to install its videoconferencing solution via the deployment of a multipoint network. The innovation is based on the intelligence of the system, which automatically connects users to the nearest communication servers.

The SMG technology allows the customer to set up its communication servers network in the regions of its choice. This multipoint infrastructure now includes intelligent management that automatically selects the active communication server closest to users, significantly reducing latency and providing employees with an optimal user experience.

Automatic selection of points of presence

This innovation perfectly meets the needs expressed by international groups who simply want to deploy Tixeo videoconferencing on a global scale and benefit from increased performance in communication flows (audio, video and data).

Confidentiality and security under control in any situation: the example of Orange The adaptability and the high level of security provided by Tixeo led Orange Group to add Tixeo secure videoconferencing to its collaboration tools. Orange employees sometimes exchange confidential information during online meetings.

A communication server has therefore been placed in the company’s internal network to fully control the security of exchanges between employees. Videoconferences remain isolated from the rest of the company and from outside.

Employees may also be required to communicate with users outside the company. To secure these exchanges, a communication server, placed on an external Private Cloud, will automatically be selected to relay the communication flows between the internal and external servers. This organization also allows employees to use their smartphone or tablet for videoconferencing from outside via the Internet.

It should be remembered that the Tixeo secure videoconferencing solution integrates end-to-end encryption during multipoint meetings, including as communication flows (audio, video, data) pass through the SMG’s points of presence.

With SMG technology, Tixeo confirms its expertise in network and security issues applied to videoconferencing. The French editor currently offers the only certified videoconferencing solution (CSPN ) qualified by ANSSI . Its offer was awarded the France Cybersecurity label in January 2019.