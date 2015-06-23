Tiempo Secure lowers entry barriers to securing the Internet of Things with its CC EAL5+ grade Secure Element IP

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tiempo Secure is now expanding its offer to propose various levels of integration for its Common Criteria EAL5+ grade Secure Element IP for the Internet of Things. Tiempo Secure TESIC Series of Secure Elements is now available in a variety of forms, from classical discrete semiconductor chips to ready-for-integration hardware IP macros.

The Secure Element IP macro is dedicated to System-on-Chip (SoC) designers who are now able to include integrated SIMs (iSIM or iUICC) and other Secure Element functions into their design with a minimal NRE cost. Tiempo Secure Element IP macro includes the same Secure Element features as the company’s CC EAL5+/EMVCo certified chips, ensuring the same security level is integrated into the final design regardless of the choice of implementation.

For developers of chips requiring a high level of security, like IoT connection devices, Tiempo Secure Element IP allows an easy plug-and-play integration and, with its dedicated CC EAL5+ certified cryptographic library, includes all authentication, encryption and signature functions along with countermeasures (in software, hardware logic and hardware layout) against state-of-the-art physical side-channel and intrusion attacks. Consequently, Tiempo Secure can commit on the CC EAL5+ (CC EAL4, EMVCo, and/or FIPS140-2) certification of customer chips integrating its Secure Element IP macro.

Security features supported by the Secure Element IP macro with the highest, government-grade, security level possible are the secure iSIM/iUICC functions as well as secure encryption key management, secure Over-The-Air (OTA) firmware update, secure, trusted and measured boot, hardware binding, anti-cloning and sealing/unsealing functions.

The Secure Element IP macro is available from now on from Tiempo under a licensing model. Like all Tiempo Secure products, the Secure Element IP is built upon Tiempo’s patented fully asynchronous design technology, which offers highest security and ultra-low power consumption. It incorporates all the needed security functions such as secure secret storage, secure Over The Air (OTA) firmware update, and state-of-the-art cryptography systems.