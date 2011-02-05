Tiempo Secure Joins Deutsche Telekom’s nuSIM Partnering Network

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

nuSIM is an integrated SIM solution for IoT developed by Deutsche Telekom together with renowned industry partners for chipsets, modules and digital security. The nuSIM security certification refers to Common Criteria security standards, but significantly reduces time-to-market and lowers entry barriers for NB-IoT.

As Secure Element IP partner for leading SoC players, Tiempo helps its customers to reduce time-to-market and lower entry barriers by integrating its CC EAL5+ and EMVCo certification-ready TESIC Secure Element as IP macro directly into their IC-designs. With that, Tiempo helps to enter both market segments:

a.) Low-cost NB-IoT devices, used in mobile IoT applications with a long life-span such as asset trackers, smart motion or temperature sensors and wearables

b.) High-end IoT devices, requiring CC EAL5+ and/or EMVCo certifications. Such use-cases include automotive, industry 4.0, payment, etc.

For both markets - low-cost devices and high-end-devices - Tiempo co-operates with major SIM software stack providers.

Additionally, for low-cost NB-IoT devices, Tiempo supports Deutsche Telekom’s nuSIM specification. It rigorously optimizes the SIM function while keeping a high security level through a dedicated security certification, compatible with the cost-sensitive mobile IoT market.