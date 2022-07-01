TiG Data Intelligence unveils new strategy that places cybersecurity at the heart of customer digital transformation programmes; rebrands as Kocho

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

TiG Data Intelligence, the UK-based provider of cyber security, identity, cloud transformation and managed services, announced it has rebranded as Kocho, signalling a new era and strategy for the company.

The rebrand completes the integration of ThirdSpace, the Cardiff-based identity (ID) management and cyber security specialist, which has been operating under its own brand since it was acquired by TiG in March 2021. Kocho, the Japanese word for butterfly and a symbol of transformation, will focus on helping UK organisations tackle two often conflicted challenges; how to leverage best-in-class digital and cloud technologies to transform their business models, while ensuring their operations are defended against breaches and cyberattacks.

Kocho is ideally positioned to deliver industry-leading cloud-based services that comply with the UK government’s anticipated amendments to the 2018 Network and Information Systems (NIS) regulations. These changes are expected to stipulate stricter rules for third-party IT providers, following an increase in the number and severity of cyberattacks targeted at the digital supply chain.

Deep Microsoft expertise

In its history, the company has been winners at the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards on eight occasions. Kocho will build on this strategic relationship by offering a broad portfolio of secure transformation services built for Microsoft environments. Kocho’s comprehensive range of consultancy and managed services comprises best-in-class cyber security, identity and access management and compliance services, coupled with cloud transformation and data analytics.

Growing UK presence

Founded in 2001, Kocho now has annual revenues of £33 million and employs a team of 220 at offices in London, Cardiff and Manilla. The company expects to more than double its revenues through a combination of organic growth and acquisition within the next five years and has plans to significantly grow its headcount, initially at its new Cardiff-based cyber security operations centre which provides managed security services for clients across several different industries, including in the financial, health, manufacturing and professional services sectors.