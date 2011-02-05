Thycotic Launches Vault for Securing Access to DevOps Environments

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Thycotic expanded its PAM-as-a-service solution to address the velocity and scale requirements of DevOps organizations. The combination of hardcoded passwords, ephemeral privileged accounts, and high-volume resource needs make effective privileged access management a serious challenge for DevOps and IT security teams. DevOps Secrets Vault enables the secure handling of passwords and other secrets, without creating friction in the development process. With Thycotic’s newest release, companies can now effectively manage the balance between speed, agility, and security for DevOps.

Companies of all sizes are rapidly adopting PAM-as-a-service for privileged access and password management. With the introduction of "cloud-native" PAM solutions, Thycotic is leading the way. The launch of DevOps Secrets Vault extends Thycotic’s industry leadership, with all products within the company’s end-to-end PAM solution available in the cloud with full enterprise-grade functionality and market leading low cost of ownership. Utilizing a cloud architecture, DevOps Secrets Vault offers rapid deployment, elastic scalability, and is purpose-built to handle the high-speed secrets management needs of the most challenging DevOps CI/CD environments – without the management burden or expense of on-premise infrastructure or software.

Centralized secrets management reduces secret sprawl

Traditional, static IP-based solutions do not scale in DevOps environments with constantly changing applications and resources. Committing passwords or keys to a repository with code is poor practice. Yet for years, developers have published unprotected credentials to business-critical databases, accounts, and applications to their internal or public repositories like GitHub. Such practices can lead to breaches or account takeovers with catastrophic consequences.