Thycotic Chosen as Top Pick in Cyber Management Alliance’s Privileged Access Management (PAM) Leaderboard

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Thycotic announced that Cyber Management Alliance (CM-Alliance) has chosen Thycotic as the PAM solutions leader in a new report titled, “The CM-Alliance Leaderboard: Privileged Access Management Vendor Evaluation.” Thycotic took top honors as the leader, with PAM vendors CyberArk as runner-up, and Arcon listed as a contender.

“Our researchers were impressed with Thycotic’s enterprise class capabilities of scalability, flexibility and adaptability in one of the industry’s easiest to use and deploy products,” read the report. “The ability for existing staff resources to tweak and optimize the product offers significant cost benefits since Thycotic PAM solutions require little to no professional services for light-weight installations…we find Thycotic’s product management team deeply passionate and importantly, open to constructive criticism.”

In evaluating PAM vendors, UK-based CM-Alliance researchers highlighted the importance of “simplicity and ease of use” as top priorities, including:

● A very short or zero learning curve

● Easy to use features and functionalities.

● Solutions can be configured, optimized and fine-tuned by the customer with little or no professional services input.

The report emphasized, “An effective PAM solution, despite a growing set of complex features, must above all, be easy to operate, configure, optimize and tune by the team that is charged with its daily interaction.” The goal of the report, according to CM-Alliance Founder and CEO Amar Singh, “is to help cyber security and risk professionals cut through the promotional clutter and make more informed decisions about what is best for their organizations.”

“We are pleased that in the highly competitive PAM vendor global marketplace, CM-Alliance has recognized Thycotic as the leader in securing and managing privileged credentials---the keys to the kingdom,” said James Legg, Thycotic’s President and CEO. “By emphasizing simplicity over complexity in PAM solutions, CM-Alliance understands how important it is for IT teams to embrace and adopt a product for it to be successful in protecting the critical information assets of any organization.”