Three events, three regions, one global community

April 2018 by Marc Jacob

Torch/KNM working in partnership with the International Association of Critical Infrastructure Protection Professionals (IACIPP) have developed a series of regional events to support the global CNI community. Their purpose is to provide CNI professionals with platforms to share information, address regional and global issues to collaborate and cooperate for greater security. All under the global umbrella of the IACIPP.

The 3rd Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience Asia conference & exhibition will be co-hosted by the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and CyberSecurity Malaysia in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia on 17th-19th July 2018, and supported by the Ministry of Energy, Water & Green Technology, the National Defence University of Malaysia, Sarawak Information Systems Sdn. Bhd. (SAINS) and Sarawak Convention Bureau. Participating organisations include Symantec, McAfee, Environics, Smiths Detection, National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), Malaysia - State Security Unit, Sarawak, Malaysia - Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, Germany - Hellenic Ministry of Interior, Greece - PETRONAS oil and gas, Malaysia - PLDT Inc, Philippines - Sarawak Energy, Malaysia and many more.

Now in its fifth year Critical Infrastructure Protection & Resilience Europe (CIPRE), 2nd – 4th October, will once again be hosted by the Municipality of The Hague in The Hague, Netherlands. CIPRE provides a unique opportunity to meet, discuss and communicate with some of the most influential infrastructure security and management policy makers and practitioners from Europe and beyond. CIPRE has a two-track conference programme delivered by a leading line up of international experts to discuss securing Europe’s critical infrastructure, from both physical and cyber perspectives. Past participants include EINSA, European Commission, OSCE, NATO, Interpol, Europol, and hundreds of national agencies and commercial operators of critical national infrastructure.

Following the successful inaugural Critical Infrastructure Protection and Resilience Americas Conference & Exhibition (CIPRNA) in 2017, the next CIPRNA will be held once again in Florida with the support by the Chief DISA/DoDIN Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Program and the active participation of the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, NASA and numerous other national and international agencies. Again, this event follows our unique two-track programme for both physical and cyber security.

The events are supported by our own media products, World Security Report magazine, which has a circulation of 130,000 security professionals worldwide, including every delegate that has ever attended one of our events. And www.WorldSecurity-index.com, which has been publishing online for more than 17 years and regularly receives traffic of over 5 million-page downloads per year.