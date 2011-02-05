ThreatQuotient Launches Operations in Central Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific Regions

May 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

To complement existing international representation in France and the UK, operations have started in Germany and Australia, bringing additional leadership and momentum to ThreatQuotient’s globally recognised technology and solutions.

Originally responsible for operations in Southern and Central Europe, Cyrille Badeau was promoted in March 2018 to spearhead the advancement of ThreatQuotient and oversee operations in Continental Europe.

Joining Badeau’s Central Europe team is Markus Auer, Regional Sales Manager for Central Europe, and Falk Schwendike, Threat Intelligence Engineer for Central Europe. Auer brings more than 25 years of IT security experience to ThreatQuotient and will be responsible for building the market in DACH and Eastern Europe. He previously held positions at ForeScout Technologies, Q1 Labs, Sourcefire, netForensics and MessageLabs. Schwendike’s 20 years of experience in Information Technology and serving in likeminded positions at FireEye, Q1 Labs and InfoBlox, have prepared him to be ThreatQuotient’s leading resource for technology issues in Central Europe. Both Auer and Schwendike, based in Munich, joined ThreatQuotient in April 2018, and had previously worked together; proving their ability to develop structures and win customers as a team.

Joining in Australia is Anthony Stitt, ThreatQuotient’s APAC Regional Director, who will lead ThreatQuotient in APAC by building additional partnerships and relationships across this diverse and unique region. Stitt draws on experience from over two-decades in the security industry, including leadership positions at Cisco and Sourcefire. His role will focus on customer success, sales growth and building ThreatQuotient’s channel to satisfy the demand for threat intelligence solutions in the APAC region.