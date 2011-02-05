ThreatQuotient Featured in Ovum Market Radar Report

February 2019 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient™ announced that industry analyst firm Ovum has included ThreatQuotient as one of the threat intelligence platform (TIP) vendors as part of their latest Market Radar reports.

The report, ‘Ovum Market Radar: Threat Intelligence Platforms,’ highlights areas where ThreatQuotient’s TIP, ThreatQ™, excelled, including ThreatQuotient’s ability to provide visibility into threats and customer controls to prioritise workloads using threat intelligence, which can be deployed by managed security service providers (MSSPs) to reach smaller customers. It also noted that ThreatQuotient “goes beyond conventional TIPs by offering the ThreatQ Threat Library™, which prioritises threat intelligence, provides context and enrichment, and automatically identifies the highest priority threats facing an organisation.”

The report discusses the capabilities of threat intelligence platforms, the TIP market landscape and description of the main players. The ‘On the Radar’ series of the report highlights vendors bringing innovative ideas, products, or business models to the markets and their potential impact within enterprise and public sector IT organisations.

“The reality of cybersecurity today is that our adversaries are always evolving,” explains John Czupak, President and CEO, ThreatQuotient. “This means it is vital that the technologies and strategies of our customers must evolve as well. We empower our customers by providing them with stronger visibility and understanding of the exact threats they are facing, and to be included in Ovum’s TIP Market report only emphasises our commitment to be the advanced threat intelligence platform to keep on your radar.”

With threat intelligence as an organisation’s foundational element, ThreatQuotient is making security operations more efficient and effective. Continues Czupak, “Every company has its own unique environment and faces different threats, so ThreatQ allows them to set their own specific controls for prioritising the threat intelligence that is most relevant to them.”