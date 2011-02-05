The installed base of fleet management systems in Russia/CIS and Eastern Europe will reach 13.8 million by 2023

December 2019 by Berg Insight

According to a new report from the Berg Insight, the number of active fleet management systems deployed in commercial vehicle fleets in Russia/CIS and Eastern Europe was 7.3 million in Q4-2018. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5 percent, this number is expected to reach 13.8 million by 2023. The Russian market alone accounts for a significant share of the region’s total installed base and is forecasted to grow from 3.3 million active units at the end of 2018 to 5.6 million units by 2023. The top-15 fleet management solution vendors across Russia, the rest of the CIS and Eastern Europe together have a combined installed base of close to 4.5 million active units in the region.