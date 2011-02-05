The SERMA ITSEF has obtained the GlobalPlatform accreditation

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

GlobalPlatform is a non-profit organization recognized as the international standard in the assessment of the security of digital services and devices, such as connected cars, set-top boxes, smart cards, smartphones, tablets, portable devices… Device manufacturers who use GlobalPlatform certified secure components can proactively market their products thanks to the GlobalPlatform certificate (which) states that the components meet the functional and security needs of digital service providers. Device manufacturers can effectively demonstrate that their digital service management capabilities are interoperable and meet the security requirements set by the industry.

Service providers recognize this level of assurance, (= repetition avec phrase du dessus?). To obtain the certification, a product must successfully pass various assessments of security criteria and/or functional tests performed by a GlobalPlatform accredited laboratory.

SERMA’s ITSEF, accredited by the ANSSI for the realization of Common Criteria security assessments for over 20 years, with the technical expertise, has been able to demonstrate its skills and recognized experience in banking, transportation, automotive, industry. The laboratory holds multiple accreditations Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Certify, FIPS, EMVCO, MIFARE)…

This new brand of trust granted by GlobalPlatform now complements the long list of accreditations and approvals held by SERMA’s ITSEF.