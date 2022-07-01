The Open Connectivity Foundation Announces 2022 Board of Directors

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

The Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), the global, member-driven technical standards development organization, has announced its new Board of Directors. Five board seats were open, and the following candidates were elected by a member vote to serve a two-year term:

• Alex Wight – Lead PKI Architect and Principle Engineer, Cisco Systems (new)

• Betty Zhao – Standard Operation Manager, Haier (re-elected)

• Brian Bishop – CEO, Data Performance Consultancy Ltd (new)

• Brian Scriber – Distinguished Technologist and Vice President Security and Privacy Technologies, CableLabs (re-elected)

• Wouter van der Beek – Chief Operating Officer, Cascoda (re-elected) Together, the new board will continue the OCF’s work to enable Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services to communicate through a trusted open Internet Protocol (IP) framework which dynamically aligns with baselines for IoT security and privacy regulations, offering peace of mind and enriched experiences.