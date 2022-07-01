Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

The Open Connectivity Foundation Announces 2022 Board of Directors

April 2022 by Marc Jacob

The Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), the global, member-driven technical standards development organization, has announced its new Board of Directors. Five board seats were open, and the following candidates were elected by a member vote to serve a two-year term:

• Alex Wight – Lead PKI Architect and Principle Engineer, Cisco Systems (new)
• Betty Zhao – Standard Operation Manager, Haier (re-elected)
• Brian Bishop – CEO, Data Performance Consultancy Ltd (new)
• Brian Scriber – Distinguished Technologist and Vice President Security and Privacy Technologies, CableLabs (re-elected)
• Wouter van der Beek – Chief Operating Officer, Cascoda (re-elected) Together, the new board will continue the OCF’s work to enable Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services to communicate through a trusted open Internet Protocol (IP) framework which dynamically aligns with baselines for IoT security and privacy regulations, offering peace of mind and enriched experiences.




See previous articles

    
Last events

June 30th – July 1st, 2022: ICT Spring goes « Beyond Frontiers » and unveils a new format in 2022

    

See all events













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 