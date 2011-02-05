The Managed Methods solution for cloud Security is now available in France!

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

ManagedMethods has recently announced its expansion with the signature of Exer as the leading distributor in France. Exer will distribute Cloud Access Monitor, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) from Managed Methods, in France, providing visibility and control over how application data is stored, viewed, and shared in Google G Suite, Office 365, OneDrive, Box, Slack, and many other cloud applications, as well as email scanning to detect malware and objectionable content.

The rapid adoption of cloud applications is fueling the need for security in this sector; Forrester Research predicts that the global cloud security market will reach $ 3.5 billion in 2021. "Data protection issues in France such as access to email and documents, Shadow IT and especially the impending GDPR regulations create a huge opportunity for Managed Methods CASB solutions. "Said Charlie Sander, CEO of Managed Methods." We are pleased to partner with an experienced IT security company such as Exer to meet France’s growing demand for enterprise cloud security. "

Today, employees work from anywhere and access business data using personal devices such as tablets, phones and laptops. While the technology to support this new way of working has evolved, security protocols have not evolved, and traditional perimeter security solutions, such as firewalls, do not monitor business activity. ’business. cloud. Cloud Access Monitor addresses this important security issue by eliminating the risk of using Google G Suite, Office 365, and other cloud applications.