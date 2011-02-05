The Economist Wins 2019 KuppingerCole European Identity & Cloud Award

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Auth0 announced that one of its valued customers, The Economist Group, has won the 2019 European Identity & Cloud Award in the inaugural Best Identity Platform Project category.

The prestigious award from global analyst firm KuppingerCole Analysts AG recognises outstanding identity management and cloud computing projects. The Economist was selected by KuppingerCole analysts for their deployment of Auth0 to provide secure, one-click login across their online platforms, and better understand the relationship between their users and the publication.

Andrew Williams, chief digital officer at The Economist said, “It is an enormous honour to have been given this award. Identity management is a major step on our journey to ensure that our digital solutions match the excellence of our journalism, hence to have our achievements recognised in this way is a great validation that we are on the correct course.”

The Economist have traditionally hand-crafted and built all their digital services themselves. Upon recognising the need to outsource identity management and focus on innovation, they choose Auth0. Using Auth0’s Universal Identity Platform, The Economist supports up to two million active consumers, and will soon extend the same, seamless access to universities, corporations, and nonprofits that offer subscriptions to the publication as part of their benefits packages.

“The Economist took a leap of faith in asking Auth0 for help, at a time when media companies were under immense pressure to do things differently. That risk has paid off,” said Steven Rees-Pullman, GM of EMEA at Auth0. “The Economist is not only surviving in the digital world, but has leapfrogged the competition. We are proud to support them in making the transition from print to digital easier for their readers worldwide and congratulate them on this honour.”