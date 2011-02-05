The Data Centre Industry moves into a new phase of heavy investment says BroadGroup ahead of Finvest Summit, Monaco

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

Billions of dollars are being invested in Data Centres on a monthly basis, attracting a larger and more diverse set of investors. Global investors, financiers and analysts will meet this year at the Finvest Summit in Monaco to assess market outlook and sentiment for the vibrant data centre, cloud and Edge sector.

The Finvest Summit is presented by BroadGroup’s Data Economy, the leading international technology business news and opinion website, magazine and broadcaster and will take place on 5th June 2019 to run alongside the annual Datacloud Global Congress in Monaco. João Marques Lima, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Data Economy said "Over $10 billion have already been disclosed, as having been spent on M&A business and facility acquisitions, possibly driving 2019 to break all M&A records in the data center space. Finvest uniquely offers for the first time a global forum for investors to debate the risk and rewards in this rapidly expanding sector." With the heritage of a decade of producing the finance and investment forum, the inaugural summit is the first time global executives in financial, legal, real estate and professional advisory firms have met globally with a stellar academy of expert speakers to assess the risks and rewards in the rapidly expanding IT infrastructure sector.

Speakers include investors, private equity, hedge funds, pension funds, property specialists and bankers, as well as the IT infrastructure leadership of data centre businesses, for networking and knowledge sharing in a an increasingly high value sector with deals totalling more than $100bn in M&As in recent years.

Some of the speakers include:

· Avner Papouchado, CEO, ServerFarm

· Eric Crabtree, Chief Investment Officer, IFC

· Fernando Chueca, mD, Carlyle Europe Technology Partners

· Guy Willner, Founder and CEO, IXcellerate

· Hossein Fateh, Chairman & CEO, CloudHQ

· Isaac Vaz, Director - Infrastructure Equity, Aviva Investors

· Jeffrey Ferry, Director, Goldman Sachs

· Jeffrey Krogh, Managing Director, BNP Paribas

· Jonathan Schildkraut, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer, CyrusOne

· Kemal Hawa, Partner & Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig LLP

· Lance Crosby, CEO, Stackpath

· Madonna Park, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets

· Marit Salte, CFO, Smedvig Family Office

· Matthew Dent, CCO, Global Switch

· Michael Tobin OBE, Industry Entrepeneur

· Peter Marin, CEO, T5 Data Centers

· Pierre Pozzo, Principal, Permira

· Randy Brouckman, CEO, EdgeConneX

· Rupert Robson, CEO, Torch Partners

· Zachary Smith, CEO, Packet

The programme includes a wide range of timely and relevant topics, including digital infrastructure financing, edge investment, location hotspots, investment risk, M&A, and fund raising through private equity, institutional investment, mezzanine financing and bond markets.

Data Economy will also announce the first ever Finvest accolades at the Datacloud Awards on the evening of 4th June.

About Data Economy

Data Economy, launched in 2016, is part of publishing and events company Broadmedia Communications, now acquired by Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC a member of the FTSE 250 share index. Data Economy serves C-level executives in data centre services companies, their investors, legal advisors and technology suppliers. Collectively this audience contributes to critical financial, infrastructure and business decisions that impact not only their businesses but thousands of enterprises across the globe and their customers. Data Economy publishes a daily newsletter, online and print, and produces videos and events. Visit the website at www.data-economy.com

Datacloud Global Congress

Datacloud Global Congress is the flagship event of BroadGroup’s global event portfolio and is a recognised beacon of high-quality content, offering thought leadership across the entire IT infrastructure ecosystem. The conference has performed a critical role as an international networking and deal making opportunity for key players across the sector. With a powerful agenda and set in the stunning backdrop of Monaco, it attracts senior executives in global data centre, cloud and Edge players, their investors, financiers, and enterprise customers who do deals that influence outcomes for the next 12 months and beyond.